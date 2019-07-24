Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to confer awards upon 40 leading businessmen on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would confer awards upon 40 leading businessmen an others in recognition of their contributions in uplift of social sector, development of trade, business and national economy.

In this regard FPCCI 7th Achievement Awards for the year 2019 would be held here on Thursday at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President Dr Arif Alvi will confer awards to 40 recipients for rendering meritorious services in different sectors.

The awards are given on annual basis to private sectors in recognition of their contributions for outstanding performance in different fields of life including skill development, energy, finance, industry, exports, education, investment, women empowerment, tourism , hospitality, construction and consumer goods.

In a joint statement, President FPCCI Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai and Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said that corporate sector was an asset of the country that had sustained itself in tough conditions.

They stressed the need for carefully channelizing resources to benefit both business community and people of Pakistan.

"The Industrialists need to come up with viable projects that result in creation of new jobs for both men and women," they added.

FPCCI head said that private sector was playing vital role for boosting the economy of the country so it was the prime responsibility of the government to fully support and encourage private sector to play leading role in the economy.

"We should all work together tirelessly in our respective selected professions to take the country to new heights of glory and economic prosperity," he added.

Daroo Khan said Pakistan's economy was based on strong fundamental of competitiveness. As an emerging economy, Pakistan offers the opportunity of diversification to global players and strong intend to structure forms in various sectors of the economy.

He said Pakistan had a mature financial and legal system and was rapidly removing the bottlenecks in ease of doing business so as to attract more foreign investors into the country.

He said the challenges of security and energy shortage had already been addressed while the country's economy was growing stronger and international economic institutions had termed all indicators positive.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said by the year 2025 Pakistan would have the fifth largest middle class in the world and the international companies would have no option left but to come and invest in Pakistan.

He said the over 60 per cent youth of the country were a huge incentive as they were educated, technically skilled and ready to enter the employment field in challenging environment.

SAARC SVP urged the government for going an extra mile for bringing foreign investments to Pakistan besides strengthening the national institutions and ensuring good governance by cracking down against the unrestrained corruption in the country. "There was a dire need of chalking out a comprehensive plan to court foreign investment in the country and provide them all facilities through one window operation by terminating red-tapism and extra legal constraints which hampers foreign investment procedure," he added.