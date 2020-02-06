UrduPoint.com
Federation Of Pakistan Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Hails Nominations For Office Bearers Of SAARC Chamber

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:03 PM

Former Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Riaz Khattak has hailed the nomination of Malik Iftikhar Ali as president, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Haji Ghulam Ali as Vice President respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Riaz Khattak has hailed the nomination of Malik Iftikhar Ali as president, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Haji Ghulam Ali as Vice President respectively.

He said that the president FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar has shown greatness by nominating Iftikhar Ali Malik for the post of president and Haji Ghulam Ali as vice president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the basis of their experience, said a statement issued here.

The decision is aimed at bringing further improvement in the role of SAARC Chamber. The pair, he said would bring improvement in the whole SAARC region.

The former VP FPCCI said that Haji Ghulam Ali was an experienced businessman and popular leader of the business community, who had also served as City District Nazim, president FPCCI, vice president Islamic Chamber and chairman Standing Committee on Commerce of the Senate of Pakistan.

He said that the government in acknowledgment of his services in FPCCI and Islamic Chamer had conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on him.

He said that Haji Ghulam Ali will play crucial role in the enhancement of trade and coordination among the SAARC countries. The decision of nominating such experienced businessmen for the important offices shows the far-sightedness of the FPCCI chief Mian Anjum Nisar and extended full support and cooperation to them.

