PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday declared coronavirus as a national problem and all segments of the society including business community have to extend full cooperation to the government in this regard.

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by the Coordinator of the apex trade body for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan called on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak.

The delegation discussed the problems of the business community and special operating procedures (SOPs) for the opening of the industries closed as precautionary lockdown to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, said a press release issued.

Other members of the delegation were included Executive Member FPCCI, Mohammad Wazir and executive member Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Saddar Ghazafi.

The delegation congratulated the new CEO KP-EZDMC on assuming charge and paid tribute to his 20 years experience of SME development and service towards the business community.

They said that beside provision of donations and distribution of relief assistance, the provincial government should also focus on investment in backward areas to help arrest unemployment and called for the allotment of concessional rate plots to industrialists in the industrial estates and also provide them technical support.

The delegation demanded initiation of work on industrial estates in Chitral, Dir, Mohmand, Rashakai and other areas with immediate effect.

The FPCCI delegation also diverted the attention of the CEO KP-EZDMC to the opening of Arandu Pak-Afghan border for trade purpose soon.

Speaking to the delegation, the CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak assured all possible technical and financial support to trading community and extending of all possible assistance to traders under the investment policy of the provincial government.

He also assured the inauguration of the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) by the Chief Minister, initiating of work on Chitral Industrial Estate and provision of electricity.