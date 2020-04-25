Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) calls for conferring highest civil award on Dr. Javed

Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan has paid tributes to ENT Specialist of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Professor Dr. Mohammad Javed, who died in battle against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan has paid tributes to ENT Specialist of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Professor Dr. Mohammad Javed, who died in battle against coronavirus.

In a press release issued here Saturday, the FPCCI coordinator demanded of the Federal government to confer the deceased highest civil award and announce martyrs' package for his family.

He also announced gold medal for the deceased doctor from the platform of the apex trade body of the country.

The coordinator has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Professor Dr. Mohammad Javed and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said FPCCI was looking to all those who were performing frontline duties in the battle against coronavirus with honour and respect and appreciates the services of the health workers in this regard.