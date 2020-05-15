UrduPoint.com
Federation Of Pakistan Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI) Calls For Promotion Of Bilateral Trade With Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:02 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) calls for promotion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has termed Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, resolution of transit trade related problems and signing of free trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan as need of the hour and demanded round-the-clock (24/7) opening of border stations.

In this connection a meeting regarding Pak-Afghan trade of the Regional Office of FPCCI was held here at the residence of the renowned industrialist, Fazal Elahi, said a news release issued here Friday.

Besides, chief guest Afghan Consul General, Najibullah Ahmadzai, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, Hassan Daud Butt, Haji Ghulam Ali, vice president FPCCI, Qaiser Khan Daudzai, FPCCI Coordinator, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, Haji Fazal Elahi, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and others attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Peshawar-based Consul-General of Afghanistan, Najibullah Ahmadzai and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan stressed need for promotion of bilateral trade, up-gradation of border stations, facilities, generation of trade facilities, signing of free trade agreement, establishment of regional coordination committee for promotion of bilateral trade, resolution of transport problems and establishment of Pak-Afghan Help-Desk at FPCCI Office for joint ventures.

The Afghan Consul-General said that the promotion of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade is need of the hour and called for evolving of mechanism for both transit and bilateral trade.

He agreed with the proposals of free trade agreement and round-the-clock opening of border stations.

The Special Assistant to KP CM, Abdul Karim Khan appreciated the efforts of FPCCI for the promotion of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and said that facilitation of trade will not only help earn both countries to earn foreign exchange rather will also help arrest unemployment.

He said that on the advice of the business community, they are preceding towards the mitigation of Pak-Afghan related trade problems. He said that for the promotion of investment in the province, the provincial cabinet will approve new industrial policy in upcoming meeting.

The new industrial policy, he said would help promote small and medium industries to bring them into mainstream.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already inaugurated Peshawar Dry Port and that is being operationalised and efforts were on to increase both transit and bilateral trade with Afghanistan. Similarly, he said that work on establishment of Expo Centre at Tarnab is also in last stages.

Speaking on the occasion, former president FPCCI, Haji Ghulam Ali called for steps to enhance Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, signing of free trade agreement on the pattern of Pak-China agreement and round-the-clock opening of trade routes with Afghanistan.

