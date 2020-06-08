UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce & Industry Ex-president Stresses Comprehensive Strategy To Contain COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:53 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry ex-president stresses comprehensive strategy to contain COVID-19

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) former president Mian Muhammad Idrees has called upon the federal government to evolve a comprehensive national strategy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) former president Mian Muhammad Idrees has called upon the Federal government to evolve a comprehensive national strategy, in collaboration with the international organisations, to contain ill-impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, besides efficiently handling the chronic issues of unemployment, poverty, exports, foreign remittances and the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan's economy was already in deep crisis before coronavirus outbreak, and the pandemic had aggravated the situation further.

He mentioned the IMF Extended Economic Facility (EEF) of US$ 6.6 billion had been extended to Pakistan to restructure and revive its economy. He said that Pakistan had just started implementing it when coronavirus caused sluggishness in the global economy. He said that experts had estimated that the world would bear approximately $8.8 trillion loss only due to coronavirus. Explaining its fallout on Pakistan, he said that another 8.3 million people will lose their jobs while the ratio of poverty will jump to 33.5%.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Exports Chambers Of Commerce Government Industry Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance organises ‘Government: Inc ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows in All Three Baltic ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 infection linked to stroke in healthy you ..

3 minutes ago

Town residents demand sole water filtration plant ..

3 minutes ago

EU Grants $354Mln to Innovative Companies to Fight ..

3 minutes ago

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.