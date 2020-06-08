Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry ex-president stresses comprehensive strategy to contain COVID-19

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) former president Mian Muhammad Idrees has called upon the federal government to evolve a comprehensive national strategy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) former president Mian Muhammad Idrees has called upon the Federal government to evolve a comprehensive national strategy, in collaboration with the international organisations, to contain ill-impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, besides efficiently handling the chronic issues of unemployment, poverty, exports, foreign remittances and the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan's economy was already in deep crisis before coronavirus outbreak, and the pandemic had aggravated the situation further.

He mentioned the IMF Extended Economic Facility (EEF) of US$ 6.6 billion had been extended to Pakistan to restructure and revive its economy. He said that Pakistan had just started implementing it when coronavirus caused sluggishness in the global economy. He said that experts had estimated that the world would bear approximately $8.8 trillion loss only due to coronavirus. Explaining its fallout on Pakistan, he said that another 8.3 million people will lose their jobs while the ratio of poverty will jump to 33.5%.