Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry role stressed in revival of economy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) should play its role in revival of economy by solving problems of the business community.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president of FPCCI, said that the Federation of Chambers had failed to solve problems of the business community in the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that industrial, commercial and business activities witnessed sharp contraction with the outbreak of coronavirus.

He urged the FPCCI president to give the government authorities comprehensive suggestions for revival of the economy.