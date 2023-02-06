UrduPoint.com

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI) President Meets IHHN Founding President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 07:54 PM

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday met the world-renowned philanthropist and the founding president of the Indus Hospital, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, here at the FPCCI Head Office

They discussed the ways and means through which the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan can assist the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) with their under construction projects, planned non-for-profit ventures and operational costs.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh proposed that the business community should set up a collective fund under the umbrella of the FPCCI to help bridge the financing gaps being faced by Indus Hospital. In this manner, he proposed, various chambers, trade bodies and associations can adopt a floor, various wards or rooms to finance their operations.

Sheikh appreciated the fact that IHHN has now expanded to 15 hospitals across Pakistan and they treat 500,000 patients every month � all without a charge.

This is no mean achievement by any national or international standard, he added.

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan apprised that the ongoing construction of 1,350-bed tertiary-care hospital & center of excellence in Karachi with a project cost of rupees 20 billion has been funded to the tune of 60 � 70 percent by now; and, the remaining funding needs to be arranged in order to complete this project of national importance.

Dr. Khan also highlighted the fact that the business community and FPCCI members have always been at the forefront of supporting the cause of Indus Hospital; and, he is hopeful that FPCCI members will support them with even greater vigor, zeal and ownership.

Suleman Chalwa, SVP FPCCI, stated that FPCCI will also encourage its member bodies to support IHHN; and, their public-private partnership (PPP) or 3P framework should be imbibed for more transformations of the public-sector healthcare facilities.

