Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry passes resolution against Indian aggression

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday passed a resolution to condemn the India aggression and annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution said: FPCCI, on behalf of whole business community, condemns India's illegal actions, atrocities and violation of rights of Kashmiri people. India has made breach of all international laws.

According to resolutions of UNO, Kashmir is a disputed territory and actions taken presently by India are futile.

Business community salutes to government and armed forces for their perseverance and consistent diplomacy for raising the issue.

We wholeheartedly expresses the solidarity with people of Kashmir and government as well.

Pakistan should send delegations to all international forums for raising the voice against this issue.

FPCCI should inform all business communities in the world by sending letters about the on-going Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Business community of Pakistan thanks and appreciated the role of China,Malaysia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and OIC for condemning Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.