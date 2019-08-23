Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry expresses admiration for NAB

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has said that entire business community appreciates the role of NAB for bringing transparency and curbing corruption from the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has said that entire business community appreciates the role of NAB for bringing transparency and curbing corruption from the country.He said this during a meeting with Chairman NAB,Justice JavedIqbal on Friday along with the delegation of FPCCI.The FPCCI Chief said that business community is the backbone of the country contributing in economic development.

NAB is business friendly institution that considers business community as its priority and addressing the issues.Chairman NAB said that NAB would not process the cases of income tax and sales tax of business community and has ordered to return back all previous cases of business community to FBR as per law.

He informed that he has ordered withdraw all notices served by NAB Multan on owners of flour mills of Multan, Bahawalpur and D.G Khan division. He said that he himself would review the notices of flour mills.President FPCCI Engr.

Daroo Khan Achakzai appreciated the personal efforts of Chairman NAB for looking into the of issues of entire business community. He thanked the Chairman NAB for the establishment of Special Cell for entire business community in NAB Secretariat.Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal also acceded to the request of President FPCCI for visiting the Federation House.