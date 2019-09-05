Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to observe Defense, Kashmir day

(@FahadShabbir)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday along with Pakistan Defense Day

On this day, the business community will show its support and solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are struggling for their freedom from Indian occupation, said a FPCCI statement on Thursday.

The business community will also express its solidarity with family of martyrs of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives to safeguard their motherland - Pakistan.

The observance of Defense Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day will beaddressed by FPCCI President, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai and other senior members of trade and industry at 4 p.m. here at the Federation House, the FPCCI Head Office Karachi.