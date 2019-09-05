UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry To Observe Defense, Kashmir Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:03 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to observe Defense, Kashmir day

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday along with Pakistan Defense Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday along with Pakistan Defense Day.

On this day, the business community will show its support and solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are struggling for their freedom from Indian occupation, said a FPCCI statement on Thursday.

The business community will also express its solidarity with family of martyrs of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives to safeguard their motherland - Pakistan.

The observance of Defense Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day will beaddressed by FPCCI President, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai and other senior members of trade and industry at 4 p.m. here at the Federation House, the FPCCI Head Office Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Army Martyrs Shaheed Business Chambers Of Commerce Jammu Family From Industry

Recent Stories

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

33 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

36 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

1 hour ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

2 hours ago

Police to provide foolproof security on Ashura: As ..

3 minutes ago

113 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.