Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) stresses on food security in Pakistan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) emphasized on the food security in Pakistan which has high linkage with human capital and strong economic implications.

While highlighting the facts and figure of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, he added that high rate of malnutrition can cost to an economy around 3-4 percent of GDP and incase of Pakistan it is around US$ 7.6 billion every year.

He added that Pakistan is among the top seven countries that cumulatively account for two-thirds of the world's under-nourished population.He stated that the food security affects our human capital particularly the future labor force.

At present, 37 percent of our population is food insecure despite the fact that Pakistan is self sufficient in major staples and the main problem is access to food. He further stated that the malnutrition is high in rural area of sindh and region of Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA.

He added that the State Bank of Pakistan also showed their concern over the food security in their quarterly report because high population growth and unfavourable water and climatic conditions in the country means that concerns regarding food security may increase manifolds over the next two to three decade.