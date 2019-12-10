UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI) Stresses On Food Security In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:27 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) stresses on food security in Pakistan

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) emphasized on the food security in Pakistan which has high linkage with human capital and strong economic implications

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) emphasized on the food security in Pakistan which has high linkage with human capital and strong economic implications.

While highlighting the facts and figure of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, he added that high rate of malnutrition can cost to an economy around 3-4 percent of GDP and incase of Pakistan it is around US$ 7.6 billion every year.

He added that Pakistan is among the top seven countries that cumulatively account for two-thirds of the world's under-nourished population.He stated that the food security affects our human capital particularly the future labor force.

At present, 37 percent of our population is food insecure despite the fact that Pakistan is self sufficient in major staples and the main problem is access to food. He further stated that the malnutrition is high in rural area of sindh and region of Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA.

He added that the State Bank of Pakistan also showed their concern over the food security in their quarterly report because high population growth and unfavourable water and climatic conditions in the country means that concerns regarding food security may increase manifolds over the next two to three decade.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World United Nations FATA State Bank Of Pakistan Water Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan May Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

58 seconds ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

4 minutes ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

7 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.