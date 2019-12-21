Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry elections on 27th Dec

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 2020elections will be held on coming Friday, 27th December at Federation House Karachi, which will decide the fate of the FPCCI

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 2020elections will be held on coming Friday, 27th December at Federation House Karachi, which will decide the fate of the FPCCI.There are two groups contesting in this election, namely United business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel (BMP).

From BMP side Anjum Nisar for contesting President FPCCI, Asim Ghani Usman contesting for Senior Vice President , Roohi Rizwan for contesting Vice President (Women seat), Sarfaraz Nazam Awan, contesting for Vice President (Punjab) from Bahawalpur Chamber, Abdul Qayoom Qureshi contesting for Vice President (Sindh) from Nawabshah Chamber, Qaisar Khan Daudzai contesting for VicePresident (KPK) from Mohmand Agency Chamber.

Similarly on Associations class, four VicePresidents are contesting on behalf of BMP i.e Sultan Rehman, Col (r) Tauqeer ul islam,Khurram Ejaz and Dr Muhammad Arshad.From UBG side, Dr Nouman Idris Butt contesting for President slot, while Hanif Gohar contesting the seat for Senior Vice President and four VP's are contesting on Association's class namely Malik Sohail Hussain, Aslam Pakahali, Zubair Baweja and Shabab Ahmed.On Punjab Seat Mr.

Zahid Iqbal Ch from Vehari Chamber, On Sindh class Abdul Khaliq Khan from Mirpur Khas Chamber, Samina Fazil will contest on women seat and on the seat of KPK; Adnan Alishall contest from Swat Chamber on behalf of UBG while others are contesting on the seat ofsmall chambers and Balochistan.