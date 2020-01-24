UrduPoint.com
Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry President Calls For Conducive Environment For Business Activities

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industry Mian Anjum Nisar has said that 13.25 percent policy interest rate in Pakistan and high tariffs of electricity and gas were the major hurdles in promoting business activities and urged that government should bring down interest rate to single digit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industry Mian Anjum Nisar has said that 13.25 percent policy interest rate in Pakistan and high tariffs of electricity and gas were the major hurdles in promoting business activities and urged that government should bring down interest rate to single digit.He was talking to the delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Muhammad Ahmed that called him on at FPCCI's capital officeNisar said that reducing high power tariffs to facilitate the growth of business activities.He said that for the revival of economy, government should pay priority focus to the development of trade, industry and agriculture sectors.

He thanked ICCI delegation and assured that FPCCI would develop close liaison with all chambers and associations for resolving the key issues of business community.Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI hoped that the newly elected President of FPCCI would further strengthen the federation to safeguard the interests of business community.

He said that FPCCI should also finalize budget proposals in consultation with all chambers and associations for presentation to the government.

