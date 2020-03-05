Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to discus impact of Coronavirus on trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the impact of Coronavirus on Pakistan's trade on coming Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. here at Federation House.

Simultaneously, meetings will be held in Regional Office Lahore and Capital Office in Islamabad via video conferencing.

FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman, in a statement here on Thursday, informed that the meeting will be attended by Executive Committee and General Body members of this apex trade body of the country.

Also, FPCCI representatives of trade bodies, members of Pak-China Business Council of FPCCI, representatives of State Bank of Pakistan, Port and Shipping, Custom Authorities and officials of Sindh Government will attend.

The purpose of the meeting was to analyze the possible impact of Coronavirus on Pakistan's trade and devise a strategy to minimize the risk.