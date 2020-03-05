UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry To Discus Impact Of Coronavirus On Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:32 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to discus impact of Coronavirus on trade

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the impact of Coronavirus on Pakistan's trade on coming Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. here at Federation House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the impact of Coronavirus on Pakistan's trade on coming Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. here at Federation House.

Simultaneously, meetings will be held in Regional Office Lahore and Capital Office in Islamabad via video conferencing.

FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman, in a statement here on Thursday, informed that the meeting will be attended by Executive Committee and General Body members of this apex trade body of the country.

Also, FPCCI representatives of trade bodies, members of Pak-China Business Council of FPCCI, representatives of State Bank of Pakistan, Port and Shipping, Custom Authorities and officials of Sindh Government will attend.

The purpose of the meeting was to analyze the possible impact of Coronavirus on Pakistan's trade and devise a strategy to minimize the risk.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Business State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE healthcare systems are equipped to handle COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Tilal grants two plots of land to Victoria Interna ..

6 minutes ago

Leading Arab social media influencers inspire yout ..

6 minutes ago

Arab countries fighting fierce e-war, ministers ag ..

6 minutes ago

Global leaders at IGCF 2020: Government communicat ..

6 minutes ago

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.