Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI) Hails Reduction In Interest Rate To 9 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hails reduction in interest rate to 9 percent

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman and Pakistan Waste Products Association Chairman has hailed the decision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor to reduce interest rate to 9.0 percent and termed it a timely and much-needed measure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman and Pakistan Waste Products Association Chairman has hailed the decision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor to reduce interest rate to 9.0 percent and termed it a timely and much-needed measure.

In a press statement issued here, Sheikh Sultan said this was made possible by consistent demand of FPCCI led by President Mian Anjum Nisar who vigorously pursued this issue at every forum.

In this regard, Sheikh Sultan Rehman referred to his recent letter and meeting with the SBP Governor emphasizing the need to substantially reduce interest rate to a realistic and reasonable level.

He pointed out that most central banks have reduced interest rates to zero.

"Pakistan is facing worst-ever crisis resulting from COVID-19 pandemic whose devastating effects are yet to come," he added.�This crisis has crippled many businesses facing severe cash flow shortages and are on the verge of collapse.

The FPCCI official demanded that the SBP should further reduce interest rate to 2 percent enabling businesses to avail loans to rebuild the economy.

