Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to organize interactive sessions

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would hold a series of interactive sessions/seminars on the issues related to trade and industry and challenges being faced by the business community, this was disclosed by, Vice President FPCCI Shaikh Sultan Rehman.

In his statement, he said that the objective of the seminars/interactive sessions is to highlight the problems being faced by stakeholders and to evolve the possible solutions, said a statement on Thursday.

In the first phase, FPCCI will organize seminar on food Security in Pakistan, Horticulture Sector in Pakistan: Challenges and Potentials, SMEs Sector in Pakistan: Challenges and Way Forward, CPEC and Pak China FTA (Second Phase), Impact of BREXIT on Trade and Economy of Pakistan and Promotion of Exports of Non-Traditional Items.

The Seminars/Interactive Sessions will bring together stakeholders, leading experts, research organizations, academia, policy makers and concerned government organization in order to provide a useful platform for discussion, interaction and exchanging of ideas.

These sessions/seminars will be held virtually and the outcomes/ recommendations will be formulated and onward submitted to concerned ministries for consideration.

The FPCCI considers that these events will contribute in expansion of economic activities in Pakistan and enhance the image of the private sector.