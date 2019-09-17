Federation of Pakistan to stay intact at all costs: Murad Saeed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that the politics of those who plundered the national exchequer would come to an end, but the federation of Pakistan will stay intact at all costs.

In the National Assembly, while speaking on a point of order the minister said that all political parties collectively raised voice for the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people and exposed the evil face of Modi government.

He said it was unfortunate that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah had given statement that Sindhu Desh and Pakhtun Desh could be created. "The statements of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari hurt the sentiments of all the Pakistanis," he added.

He said that Karachi was facing the garbage issue and at least 43 citizens of Karachi died due to rain related incidents. He said that on this issue, statement of Bilwal Bhutto Zardari was also illogical and not acceptable.

He said as a leader of PPP Bilawal had to give solutions to the issue rather than issuing wrong statements.

He said that as a ruler in the Sindh, PPP had to compensate the people affected by the rain and had to take steps for the removal of garbage.

He said that was the responsibility of the PPP to provide clean drinking water and health facilities to the people of Sindh.

He said that it was unfortunate that when Sindh chief minister was called in fake Currency account by National Accountability Bureau, he repeated what Bilawal said and it was unfortunate.

He said that 550 children died in Thar due to lack of health facilities and as per the data of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) there was more poverty in the Sindh province than before.

He said that it was unfortunate that constituency of Murad Ali Shah was without hospital. He alleged that the money allocated for the development, health and education facilities for the Sindh province had been looted by the PPP leadership.

He said, "All the political parties are united and effectively raise the voice for the Kashmiris who are facing atrocities and brutalities from the Indian forces." Pakistan effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at all the international forums and exposed the ugly face of Indian prime minister.