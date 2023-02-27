UrduPoint.com

Federation Of Private School's Official Was Gunned Down By Suspicious Rider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Federation of Private School's official was gunned down by suspicious rider

Senior Official of Local private school system shot dead by unknown bikers on Monday near the gulestan-e-johar area of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Senior Official of Local private school system shot dead by unknown bikers on Monday near the gulestan-e-johar area of Karachi.

According to a private media report, armed riders targeted the Deputy Director of the Private School System and Vice Chairman of the Federation of Private Schools Pakistan Khalid Raza in front of his house in Golestan Johar Block 7.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the crime scene and shifted him to the hospital.

According to the police, the incident seems to be a personal enmity as the belongings were not missing, a shell of 30 bore pestle was found at the place of the firing and was taken into custody.

While SSP East Zubair Nazir said that the incident was examined from all aspects.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dead Firing Police Media All From

Recent Stories

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkis ..

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkish delegation

6 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will ..

15 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.