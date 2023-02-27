(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Senior Official of Local private school system shot dead by unknown bikers on Monday near the gulestan-e-johar area of Karachi.

According to a private media report, armed riders targeted the Deputy Director of the Private School System and Vice Chairman of the Federation of Private Schools Pakistan Khalid Raza in front of his house in Golestan Johar Block 7.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the crime scene and shifted him to the hospital.

According to the police, the incident seems to be a personal enmity as the belongings were not missing, a shell of 30 bore pestle was found at the place of the firing and was taken into custody.

While SSP East Zubair Nazir said that the incident was examined from all aspects.