Federation, provinces to continue resolving masses' problems through legislation: NA Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday appreciated the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in providing relief to masses by expediting the legislation process.

He was talking to KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani who called on him at the speaker chamber in the parliament, said a press release issued here.

The two sides discussed the overall political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and agreed that the federation and provinces would continue playing their imperative roles in resolving the issues being faced by masses on a permanent basis through legislation.