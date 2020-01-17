UrduPoint.com
Federation Puts Forward Three Names For The Post Of Sindh IGP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:49 PM

Federation puts forward three names for the post of Sindh IGP

According to the sources, the PTI and PPP leaders agreed on the name of former Karachi police chief Dr. Amir Ahmad Shaikh for his appointment as new police of Sindh.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) After Sindh government’s proposals for appointment of new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the province, the federation also presented three Names here on Friday.

According to the details, three names which were put forward to the Sindh government for appointment of new IGP included former Karachi Police Chief Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon and AIG Establishment and Training Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan.

The sources said that the police department prepared its reply over provincial government’s charge sheet, declaring political interference as cause of Kaleem Imam’s removal from Sindh IG post.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leadership and some leaders from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reached to agreement over the name of Dr Amir.

The Sindh government had forwarded three names including Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Mehar and Kamran Fazl for the post of the provincial police chief to the Federal government. Earlier, the Sindh cabinet approved removal of Kaleem Imam as Sindh IG over his alleged non-cooperation with the provincial government.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had asked the Sindh Police Chief from making political statements, vowing that he would like to keep the police separate from the politics. Soon after it, PTI decided to go to court for removal and transfer of IGP Syed Kaleem Imam. Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Governor Sindh to discuss the issue of IG transfer and directed him to take all stake holders into confidence.

