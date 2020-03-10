UrduPoint.com
Federation Submits Comments In Case Related To Appointments Of SAPMs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:06 PM

The Deputy Attorney General (DAG) on Tuesday submitted written comments to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on behalf of federation in a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Attorney General (DAG) on Tuesday submitted written comments to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on behalf of federation in a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs).

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on the above petition filed by a citizen Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti.

During the course of proceeding, the DAG submitted federation's reply against the petition and requested the court to grant two more days for submission of comments from the special assistants.

To this, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that DAG could not represent and defend the special assistants who were receiving benefits personally.

To this, Justice Farooq remarked that the court had to view this whether the federation could represent special assistants if they were holding the status of ministers.

The DAG also produced the resignations of three former special assistants including Yousaf Baig Mirza, Shamshad Akhter and Iftikhar Durrani.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the incentives received by these peoples should also be recovered.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that first, the respondents should filed their comments after that this matter would be seen by the court. The hearing of the case then adjourned till March 26.

