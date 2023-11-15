Open Menu

Fee Schedule For Annual SSC Exam-2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Fee schedule for annual SSC exam-2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad issued fee submission schedule for annual Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Examination-2024, here on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, the admission form receiving process with single fee started on Wednesday, which would continue till December 12.

The single fee for part-I (9th) private candidates of the science group would be Rs 1,850 and arts group Rs 1800. Regular students science group would deposit Rs 1500 and arts group Rs 1450.

Part-II (10th class): Single fee for private candidates of science group would be Rs 3,050 and arts group Rs 3000.

Regular students of science group would deposit Rs 3000 and arts group Rs 2950.

Composite Part I-II (9th-10th): Single fee for private candidates of science, arts groups would be Rs 3,650. Regular students of science and arts groups would deposit Rs 3,550.

The spokesperson said that fee for regular students had been waived as under.

Ninth class fresh students (science-arts groups) will deposit Rs 800, 9th re-admission Science group Rs 1,500 and arts group Rs 1,450.

Tenth class students (science-arts groups) will deposit Rs 2,300, while composite (9th-10th) Rs 3,000, science group and arts group Rs 2950.

