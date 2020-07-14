UrduPoint.com
Feeder-One Of Sabirabad Grid Station Start Working On Trial Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:12 PM

On the directives of Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak Feeder-One of the Sabirabad Grid Station started successfully on trial basis to address the problem of low voltage, tripping and overloading

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak Feeder-One of the Sabirabad Grid Station started successfully on trial basis to address the problem of low voltage, tripping and overloading.

Sanaullah Shah, spokesperson of MNA Shahid Khattak, SC Bannu, XEN Karak, elders of the areas were also present on this occasion. Member National Assembly MNA Shahid Khattak would formally inaugurate Sabirabad Grid Station soon after up gradation of the transformers in the Sabirabad Grid Station to run two more feeders.

This time Sabirabad Grid Station has the capacity to run only one Feeder at a time as it has a low rating of 132 KV transformer since it was approved in 2004 and was designed for low load, said SC Bannu during a media talk.

He disclosed that the decision for the up gradation of the said Grid Station with installation of more powerful transformers has already been taken and a proposal in this connection has been sent by XEN.

He said now the transformer rating of Sabirabad Grid Station reached to 10. The MVA would be increased to 26 MVA, which would allow more than three feeders to run at a same time, he informed.

From Sabirabad Grid Station where there was a problem of low voltage in Sabirabad, the load at Karak Grid Station would be shifted and the problems of the low voltage, tripping, overloading and load shedding would be reduced on a permanent basis, he added.

He said, with the up gradation of the Sabirabad Grid Station a special line would also be given to Karak City. He urged the people to show responsibility and avoid Kunda Culture. The Officials of the PESCO would soon start operation against Kunda Culture in the areas.

