Feeders in smart lockdown areas exempted from load management

The Power Division has instructed all distribution companies (DISCOs) that no load shedding would be allowed in all areas under corona related smart lockdowns even if feeders in that areas are in high losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Power Division has instructed all distribution companies (DISCOs) that no load shedding would be allowed in all areas under corona related smart lockdowns even if feeders in that areas are in high losses.

This has been done to ensure relief to the public, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

All control rooms in each DISCO as well the central control room are closely monitoring and ensuring the immediate redressal of complaints, it further said.

The power division in the last couple of years has taken direct and far reaching steps throughout Pakistan to reduce theft and losses.

As a consequence, even on high loss feeders' losses and theft were reduced and hence loss management/ load shedding was also reduced significantly.

It is also to be highlighted that the transmission system was not capable of transmitting more than 18000MW of electricity.

The capacity of the transmission system has been increased to almost 26,000 MW. At present an average load of more than 22000 MW is being sustained successfully.