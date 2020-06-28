Feeders in smart lockdown areas exempted from load management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Shoukat Afzal Sunday said that the power division in the last couple of years has taken direct and far reaching steps throughout Pakistan to reduce theft and losses.

As a consequence even on high loss feeders, theft were reduced and hence loadshedding was also reduced significantly, Shoukat Afzal said in a PESCO release issued here.

He said, it is also to be highlighted that the transmission system was not capable of transmitting more than 18000MW of electricity.

The capacity of the transmission system has been increased to almost 26000MW, he informed.

He said, at present an average load of more than 22000MW was being sustained successfully. Shoukat Afzal said that all DISCOs have been instructed that no loadshedding would be allowed in all areas under corona related smart lockdowns even if a feeder or feeders in that area were high loss feeders.