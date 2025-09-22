Feeding newborns, young children in sleep can prove fatal, warns Health experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A half-asleep child feels the urge to vomit but holds it back not out of resilience, but from fear of scolding, respect, or hesitation. In another home, a mother, exhausted after household chores, feeds her baby while lying down and drifts into sleep. The newborn, with fragile airways, rests flat, unaware that this ordinary routine may become a silent trap. Such unnoticed moments are quietly turning sleep and feeding into a dangerous mix for children.

The recent death of a young boy, Umar, has shaken families across Pakistan. The child, believed to have aspirated vomit in his sleep, lost his life after suffocating in silence.

His story has sparked urgent reflection on how suppressed vomiting and unsafe feeding practices can turn fatal when vigilance is missing.

Pediatric specialist Dr. Atiq ur Rehman explained to APP that aspiration occurs when vomit, milk, or other fluids enter the lungs instead of the stomach. This blocks oxygen supply and causes aspiration pneumonia, a condition especially dangerous for infants and young children with narrow and delicate airways.

He stressed that the most common mistake parents make is feeding babies while lying flat or placing them on the bed immediately after feeding.

“Babies should be fed in a semi-upright posture, ideally held at about a 45-degree angle, and burped after every feed,” he advised. “Never leave a newborn flat on the bed right after nursing. This simple neglect often leads to aspiration and choking.”

Child specialist Dr. Sharaq Iqbal emphasized while speaking to APP that persistent vomiting should never be taken lightly, particularly when accompanied by breathing difficulty, bluish lips, or dehydration.

“Parents must treat vomiting as a red flag, not a routine nuisance. Suppressing it or delaying response can cost lives.

The risks of aspiration pneumonia should never be underestimated,” he said.

Zainab, a mother from Rawalpindi, shared with APP through tears: “I keep thinking it could have been my child. We mothers often feed the baby at night while lying down, then fall asleep ourselves. Umar’s story has left me sleepless, constantly watching over my kids.” Umar’s peers also spoke to APP about their grief.

Shahnawaz, a second grader, whispered while talking to APP, “He was my favorite. I can’t believe he’s gone.” Ibrahim, a fifth grader, expressed to APP, “It feels empty without him. Our whole class keeps talking about him.”

Drawing on the advice of both pediatricians, the following precautions can help prevent tragedies: 1) Feed infants in a semi-upright position (around 45 degrees), keeping the head slightly higher than the chest, 2) Burp the baby after every feed, and keep them inclined for a few minutes before laying down, 3) Avoid feeding immediately after the child wakes from deep sleep, 4) Never leave infants unattended in a flat position after feeding, 5) Monitor closely four warning signs such as coughing, difficulty breathing, bluish lips, persistent vomiting, or excessive sleepiness, 6) Treat vomiting as a medical warning, not a minor issue — seek professional help if symptoms persist.

Umar’s heartbreaking story is now a wake-up call for all families.

What may appear as harmless routines — feeding while lying down, ignoring a child’s suppressed nausea, or rushing to sleep — can have devastating consequences. As both Dr. Atiq ur Rehman and Dr. Sharaq Iqbal stressed while talking to APP, vigilance, safe feeding positions, and timely medical response are not just good parenting practices; they are lifesaving measures.

