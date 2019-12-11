“Feeling ashamed over what lawyers did today,” says senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan

(@fidahassanain)

The senior lawyer says strict action must be taken against the rioters at PIC.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday that he was feeling ashamed over what the lawyers did at Punjab Institute of Cardiology, urging the authorities for strict action against the perpetrators.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that such protest was not expected by the lawyers termed the event as regrettable.

“We launched a movement but we did not cause any damage,” said the top lawyer. He also regretted over thrashing of Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan.

“They should have provided protection to Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and the matter should have been resolved through the dialogue,” said Aitzaz, adding that “I’m feeling ashamed today,”.

At least 12 people died after violent clash at the PIC as the doctors left the patients in wards to save their lives from the protesting lawyers.

The charged lawyers stormed into the PIC and broke windows of the emergency ward and damaged a number of vehicles parked there inside the premises.

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan had also been beaten by lawyers when he tried to control the situation. Meanwhile, rangers reached at the area to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Lawyers went “out of control” while holding batons and sticks and broke the emergency gate of the PIC after a video that showed doctors allegedly torturing lawyers went viral on the social media.

The lawyers and doctors threw stones at each other in which four people got injured. Police, who initially exchanged just harsh words and appeared helpless in resisting the charged lawyers, later resorted to tear-gas shelling to disperse them.