Feeling Much Better But Self-isolating: Saeed Ghani

Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani has said that he is feeling much better but completely self-isolating after knowing that his test came positive for Coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour, Saeed Ghani has said that he is feeling much better but completely self-isolating after knowing that his test came positive for Coronavirus.

According to a statement here on Wednesday, the minister in his tweet thanked those who made him calls and enquired about his health and added that their prays and SMS encouraged him.

He said that in this hour of need it was their responsibility to support the families of labourers and daily wagers.

Saeed Ghani said that the whole world was fighting the Coronaviurs at this time and Sindh took steps against the virus from the day first and today also coping with the situation.

He said that the provincial government had established a Coronavirus Emergency Fund and appealed to the philanthropists to donate for the affectees of Coronavirus and deposit amount in the Account Number 03015594456100.

He also stressed the need for following the Health Adivsory issued by the provincial government.

Saeed Ghani said that lockdown was in favour of the people and it had been announced to save them from the Coronavirus. He once again appealed to the people to stay at homes and not to go out unnecessarily.

