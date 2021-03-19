Feeling of deprivation among people to be eradicated soon: CM GB

Feeling of deprivation prevailing among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for 72 years would be eradicated soon, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Thursday said

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Feeling of deprivation prevailing among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for 72 years would be eradicated soon, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Thursday said.

He was addressing various public gatherings the occasion of his visit to Ganchy district.

He said that hid government would improve the living standards of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and problems of the people would be resolved at their doorstep.

He said that we were Introducing departmental reforms to improve public service delivery. The health and education sectors were among the government's top priorities,Chief Minister GB said, adding that previous governments built school and hospital buildings but did not pay attention for the approval of PC-4 which made these important projects of public interest inactive. He said shortage of teachers and health staff would be fulfilled.

We were focusing on mega projects under a comprehensive plan to end the energy crisis from GB, said Khalid Khursheed.

He further informed that after 5 years the problem of power crisis from Gilgit-Baltistan would be resolved on a permanent basis.

The chief minister said that smart meters would be installed in all districts to improve the power transmission system.

He ensured that under land reforms, land disputes would be eliminated and property rights would be given to the people.

The chief minister said that DHQ hospitals in all the districts would be fully operational by June 30 to ensure better health facilities in all the districts without any discrimination.

He said that quality education in government schools would be improved, adding that shortage of teachers would be addressed.

He said that for the first time Prime Minister, Imran Khan would approve a mega development package for Gilgit-Baltistan which would lead to real development.

The mega development package would be announced by the Prime Minister on the occasion of his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, the chief minister said.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan would be made an interim constitutional province through a constitutional amendment.

The chief minister said government of Pakistan Tehreik Insaf in GB would try its best for the provision of basic necessities of life to the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He added that special attention would be given to the establishment of girls schools in different parts of district Ganchay. He further stated that mega projects for district Ganchay would be included in the ADP.

Khalid Khurshid also inaugurated two RCC bridges and a doctors' hostel at Ganchay hospital on the occasion of his visit.