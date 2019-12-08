Feelings for upcoming Sri Lanka Tests similar to debut: Fawad Alam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) Cricketer Fawad Alam, while speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, called his comeback to Test cricket later this month his debut.Alam is set to return to Pakistan's Test line-up after being benched for more than a decade.

The left-hand middle-order batsman is part of the 16-member squad that will face Sri Lanka in two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi later this month.Speaking on the upcoming Tests, Alam said that he feels as though he is debuting in Test cricket once again since his first match was also against Sri Lanka.

"Hopefully I can perform the same way I performed on Sri Lanka's turf when I made my debut in Test cricket."Commenting on the ten-year gap in his Test career, Alam maintained that he is still positive.

"Ten years is a long time. And it becomes difficult for one to stay motivated. However, if you have your family's support and surround yourself with positive energy, then you find it within yourself to keep on knocking on the door.