Fees Of Students From Bahawalpur, Khanewal And Jhang Districts Waived

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Fees of students from Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Jhang districts waived

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has announced another relief for students from more flood-affected districts in Punjab.

Students from Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Jhang have also been included in the fee relief districts.

School education Department sources told APP that decision was made on the demand of students from the above districts, and the registration fee of students from the above districts has been waived.

Meanwhile, the first semester fee of students from the above areas has also been waived.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, the districts of Muzaffargarh, Multan, Lodhran and Sialkot were included.

In the first phase, relief was given to students from Narowal, Gujrat, Chiniot and Kasur districts.

