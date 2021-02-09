Fehmida asks Sindh govt to disclose details of utilizing Rs.360 bln provided by Center

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday asked the Sindh government to disclose details of utilizing funds of Rs.360 billion provided by Federal government.

After the 18th Amendment, the provincial governments were responsible to transfer the powers to low level, she stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The amount given through national finance commission (NFC), award to provinces was also unfounded, she lamented.

Expressing dismay over weak policies and lethargic attitude of the provincial government, she said the people of interior Sindh are depriving of basic necessities of life and seeking clean drinking water in their respective parts of living. In reply to a question, she said it was strange that Chief Minister Sindh was unaccountable to head of the state.