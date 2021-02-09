UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fehmida Asks Sindh Govt To Disclose Details Of Utilizing Rs.360 Bln Provided By Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Fehmida asks Sindh govt to disclose details of utilizing Rs.360 bln provided by Center

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday asked the Sindh government to disclose details of utilizing funds of Rs.360 billion provided by Federal government.

After the 18th Amendment, the provincial governments were responsible to transfer the powers to low level, she stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The amount given through national finance commission (NFC), award to provinces was also unfounded, she lamented.

Expressing dismay over weak policies and lethargic attitude of the provincial government, she said the people of interior Sindh are depriving of basic necessities of life and seeking clean drinking water in their respective parts of living. In reply to a question, she said it was strange that Chief Minister Sindh was unaccountable to head of the state.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water TV Government Billion

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Berlin Promises to Respond to G ..

29 minutes ago

We will commemorate fifty years of Union by celebr ..

1 hour ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.