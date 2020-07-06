Fehmida condoles demise of Ayatullah Durrani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Monday expressed her deep sorrow over the sad demise of former Federal minister Ayatullah Durrani.

She said that the people of Balochistan were deprived of a sincere political leader and Ayatullah Durrani was known as an important political leader at the country level.

Fahmida Jamali said he stood with the Pakistan People Party (PPP) like a strong rock all his life during every difficult situation and his services would be remembered in the political field.

She prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.