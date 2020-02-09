UrduPoint.com
Fehmida For Revisiting FPCCI Nomination For SAARC CCI Executive Committee

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Fehmida for revisiting FPCCI nomination for SAARC CCI executive committee

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Fehmida Kausar Jamali Sunday underlined the need to revisit the chamber's nomination for the executive committee of the SAARC Countries Chamber of Commerce (CCI).

In a statement, she said the FPCCI's nomination for the executive committee in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) CCI seemed to be politically motivated, which might set aside the country's image and regional trade.

Fehmida Jamali, who is currently holding the office of Insaf Women Federation Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Vice President, said Pakistan stood as a novel example where politics had stifled the traders.

"This is the reason that our exports are continuously falling while regional competitors in the SAARC region like Bangladesh and India, are enjoying positive growth," she added.

Ms. Jamali said she had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi to intervene in this matter immediately and give necessary directions to the FPCCI Secretariat on revisiting the list of Names as it's a matter of the country's reputation.

The vice president said she, in a letter written to the SAARC Chamber headquarters last month, pointed out that the FPCCI's nominees' were not competent to hold such position due to their less expertise in the trade diplomacy.

