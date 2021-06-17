Fehmida for strengthening institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Former Speaker National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday said Parliament is mother of all institutions which formulates laws and lawmaker must not make it battlefield by throwing books, hooting and exchange of abusive words.

Talking to ptv news she said, if senior parliamentarians including former prime minister would gather in front of Speaker dice than what would be the lesson for new parliamentarians.

She said this was an awful moment in parliament history which was against the norms and tradition of democracy. Civilized nations respect their constitution and elected members, she added.

She stressed upon parliament members to work together to avoid such incidents in future.