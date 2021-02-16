Fehmida Jamali condemns attack on FC Check post in Ketch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Women Balochistan Provincial President Fehimda Jamali expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of soldier Asad Mehdi by firing of militants at FC Check Post on National Highway near Hoshab area of Ketch district the other day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Women Balochistan Provincial President Fehimda Jamali expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of soldier Asad Mehdi by firing of militants at FC Check Post on National Highway near Hoshab area of Ketch district the other day.

In a statement, she strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the security force adding that the incident was a conspiracy against the peace of Balochistan and the development of the province while those elements involved in the attack of security force would be punished in any case.

She said the sacrifices made by the security agencies for the establishment of peace in Balochistan are unforgettable and our determination to eradicate terrorism is strong.

She also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.