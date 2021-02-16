UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fehmida Jamali Condemns Attack On FC Check Post In Ketch

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:49 PM

Fehmida Jamali condemns attack on FC Check post in Ketch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Women Balochistan Provincial President Fehimda Jamali expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of soldier Asad Mehdi by firing of militants at FC Check Post on National Highway near Hoshab area of Ketch district the other day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Women Balochistan Provincial President Fehimda Jamali expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of soldier Asad Mehdi by firing of militants at FC Check Post on National Highway near Hoshab area of Ketch district the other day.

In a statement, she strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the security force adding that the incident was a conspiracy against the peace of Balochistan and the development of the province while those elements involved in the attack of security force would be punished in any case.

She said the sacrifices made by the security agencies for the establishment of peace in Balochistan are unforgettable and our determination to eradicate terrorism is strong.

She also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Attack Militants Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Women Post Family

Recent Stories

Economic, commercial activities in UAE continue po ..

5 minutes ago

NAB Chairman's video scandal: Tayyeba Gul, Farooq ..

7 minutes ago

KP Speaker, DG Sports discuss sports promotion in ..

1 minute ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

1 minute ago

Taliban Urge US to Stick To Doha Peace Deal a Year ..

1 minute ago

EU Commissioner Admits 'Mistakes Were Made' in Ire ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.