Fehmida Jamali condemns cowardly attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Wednesday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on pakistan stock exchange in Karachi.

She said that policemen and youths of private security agencies once again bravely fought against terrorist and foiled their nefarious design after killing them during timely action and paid rich tribute to the martyred of Karachi Stock Exchange adding that today the whole nation was proud of their brave security forces who had given their precious lives of sacrifices for foiling major bid of terror.

Ms. Fehmida Jamali said the attack of the Karachi Stock Exchange was proved that enemies of country wanted to destabilize peace in the areas through terror activities because Pakistan was being gradually developed in the world due to its positive policy.

She said we would not allow anyone to disturb the peace of our country while government and security forces committed to foil each kind of terrorist activities for interest of state saying that Alhamdulillah, our intelligence agency was number one in the world who would arrest those terrorist and their facilitators involved in the attack of Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

She also extended her sympathies with families of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured of the incident.