Fehmida Jamali expresses sorrow over victims of Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Provincial President, Women, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast at Serena Hotel in Quetta.

She said that the entire nation must work together to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, saying ,anti-national elements would never succeed in their nefarious design.

Fehmida Kausar Jamali said that terrorists want to halt the process of development in which they will never succeed. Incidents of terrorism cannot weak our moral, she said. Fehmida Kausar Jamali expressed sorrow over the losses of lives as a result of the blast and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and gran courage to the bereaved families.

She also prayed for early recovery of the injured of the blast.