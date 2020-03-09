Fehmida Jamali felicitates Shirley Jayawardena on assuming charge as President FCCI of Sri Lanka

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and former Vice President FPCCI, Fehmida Kausar Jamali congratulated Shirley Jayawardena, the first woman on assuming the charge as President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and former Vice President FPCCI, Fehmida Kausar Jamali congratulated Shirley Jayawardena, the first woman on assuming the charge as President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka.

She said after FICCI now FCCISL made a history that a woman would lead the Federation in their country, said a press release issued here.

Talking to the delegation of Attock Women Chamber of Commerce, Fehmida Jamali said PTI was different from other political parties and believe in the role of women in the development of the country through political participation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring women on main seats through local government elections and their abilities would be utilised to improve cities and districts, she said.

"According to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we cannot make progress until and unless we bring the women in the mainstream of national development," she said and added that for Pakistan's prosperity, "we need to enable full potential of women." Similarly, the entrepreneurship capabilities of women must be given priority and assistance to reach the global platform with more women to enter in the business world.

"We will pay special emphasis to the development of women in our agenda to encourage women to harness their full potential in terms of entrepreneur engagement to fuel the country's growth," she said.

In this regard steps will be taken to create a wider participation of women in commercial activities to boost the country's economy.