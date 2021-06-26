UrduPoint.com
Fehmida Jamali Lauds Govt Stance 'not Been A Part Of Someone's War'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Vice President and Global Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, Fehmida Jamali on Saturday said PTI Government was well conveyed to United States that Pakistan could not act as proxy anymore because it was not in the interest of the country

She said the stance of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was clear from the beginning that "Pakistan shouldn't have been a part of someone's war," adding that the wrong policies of the previous rulers had caused Pakistan to suffer an economic crisis.

However, Pakistan is going in a promising direction under PM Imran Khan's rule, said a press release issued here.

She said for the last few months, rumors were circulating that Pakistan had allowed the U.S military to use its airspace and provided ground access for the forces for military action in Afghanistan. However, Imran Khan's two words, "Absolutely Not", have sent a strong message to the American government and CIA.

"Pakistan was making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan as it will be the major beneficiary of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," she added.

She also stated that Pakistan had paid a heavy cost while fighting the war on terror as it lost over 70,000 people, besides suffering economic losses to the tune of around $150 billion.

She said "Pakistan is the biggest sufferer of the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan that adversely affected its economy as well as security of the country".

"Even till date Pakistani entrepreneurs not offer complete market access of US despite Indians have. We had not even offer proper economic support in the past irrespective our contributions were on high side, despite the fact Pakistan was a country of 220 million people, in a strategically sensitive area," she said.

Fehmida Jamali said Pakistan also had access to the energy corridor, Central Asia and Iran, and that was why she believed our country 'strategically placed for the future in terms of economics.'

