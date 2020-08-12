UrduPoint.com
Fehmida Jamali Takes Oath As Vice President Of PTI Women Wing

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Fehmida Jamali takes oath as Vice President of PTI Women Wing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Fehmida Jamali took the oath as Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s Women Wing on Wednesday.

Chief Organizer of PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi administered the oath to the new Vice President of PTI's Woman Wing. However, Fehmida Jamali belonged to Balochistan.

PTI's President Women Wing, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Nosheen Hamid, and president Joint Secretary of PTI Neluffar Bakhtiar were also present on the occasion.

Vice President of PTI Women Wing Fahemida Jamali said she would take all possible measures to empower women through the platform of PTI for the welfare of the women in the country including Balochistan.

