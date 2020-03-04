Fehmida meets Ambassador of Qatar, discusses issues of mutual interest

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri and discussed matters of mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri and discussed matters of mutual cooperation.

Secretary IPC, Ali Shehzada and Director General, Pakistan Sports board, Amna Imran were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields, particularly sports and tourism were discussed in the meeting.

Fehmida Mirza highlighted that Pakistan had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Qatar in 2015 but no tangible results could be achieved so far. She underlined that efforts should be directed towards bringing all those MoUs into a reality. She recalled that in the 5th session on Joint Ministerial Commission, held on November 4-5 last year, it was agreed that Qatar would import Pakistan-made footballs. She underscored the need to implement that agreement.

She said that it was imperative to work towards institutional development for implementation of the MOUs. "Governments and individuals come and go but institutions are there to stay forever," she said.

The minister invited the Ambassador to attend the opening ceremony of Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia, taking place on Friday at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government in successfully containing the coronavirus disease.

He said that follow-ups were important and all the agreements signed between Qatar and Pakistan should be followed religiously to achieve fruitful results.

Federal Minister also shared her idea regarding development of a portal. The elite level, award winning athletes will have direct contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan through this. Hence it will help them a lot in their further growth, she said.

The minister appreciated that Qatar had always supported Pakistan in all fields adding that this support and cooperation should also continue in sports and tourism as well.

The Ambassador while lauding Pakistan's scenic beauty said that it possesses great diversity and needed to be promoted.

DG PSB, on the occasion, extended formal invitation to the ambassador to attend the opening ceremony of the Davis cup tie.