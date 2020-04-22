Fehmida Mirza appeals to maintain national unity on coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fahmida Mirza Wednesday appealed for 'national unity' and urged the nation to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus.

Talking to private news channel, she stressed that the provincial and federal governments should be on the same page in order to improve the current situation and contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The provincial governments are independent to take decisions in any emergency situation, she said, adding, the healthcare facilities in Sindh province are not very good.

Social distancing is not possible in remote areas of the country, she mentioned.

There are small houses and unhygienic conditions provide breeding ground for disease, she added.

She said politicians have strong networks within the community and they could play a significant role to contain coronavirus.

She said the people of Pakistan should also learn from Chinese experience and fight the disease through unity and resilience.

Minister further said the worshipers should follow the instructions of Ullema with letter and spirit so that there could be no anarchy in the country.