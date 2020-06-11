Fehmida Mirza inquires after health of Khalid Hazara

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Thursday Inquired after health condition of Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Sports, Culture and Tourism on phone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Thursday Inquired after health condition of Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Sports, Culture and Tourism on phone.

Hazara, who tested positive for COVID-19, is admitted and getting treatment in local hospital at Karachi. Dr. Fehmida prayed Almighty Allah for his early recovery enabling him to resume his office. She also hoped that meeting of 'Federal Sports Coordination Committee' as planned during the first week of June, 2020 through 'Virtual Conference' will be held soon in near future.

The forum will discuss issues pertaining to adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall sports of the country, steps taken by the four Provincial, AJK and GB governments to mitigate sufferings of the sports persons and athletes and evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with challenges being faced in the wake of the pandemic.

The conference will also consider all possible measures for the revival of sports activities in COVID-19 observing all SOPs issued by the government.