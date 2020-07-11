UrduPoint.com
Fehmida Mirza Rejects Allegations Of Submitting Fake Reports In CCI

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Fehmida Mirza rejects allegations of submitting fake reports in CCI

Fehmida Mirza has written a letter to Speaker of Sindh Assembly over allegations levelled on her by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, saying that these allegations of Saeed Ghani are  baseless unconstitutional and wrong.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza strongly rejected the allegations that she submitted fake reports in Council of Common Interests (CCI).

According to details, Fehmida Mirza wrote a letter to Speaker of Sindh Assembly over allegations levelled on her by provincial minister Saeed Ghani. She said she never submitted fake reports in the CCI and termed allegations of Saeed Ghani as baseless, unconstitutional and wrong.

Saeed Ghani, she said, has violated rules of business by trying to defame her and damage reputation of a constitutional institution.

More Stories From Pakistan

