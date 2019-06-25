Fehmida Mirza terms CoD as charter of hypocrisy

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza Tuesday termed Charter of Democracy signed by Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) as charter of hypocrisy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza Tuesday termed Charter of Democracy signed by Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) as charter of hypocrisy.

Taking part in the budget debate she said, "Under the Charter of Democracy, chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee was the right of opposition parties but this agreement had not been followed in the Sindh Assembly." "Is this Charter of Democracy or Charter of Hypocrisy that you give PAC chairmanship to opposition in Parliament under the charter but does not follow agreement in the Sindh Assembly," she asked.

She regretted that the 18th amendment of constitution passed in 2010 had not been implemented.

She complained that provinces had failed to pay due attention to education, health and agriculture sectors after the passage of the 18th amendment.

The minister said that 18th amendment was not passed to benefit some families.

Accountability should be done to ascertain the use of funds given to provinces.

She termed the budget 2019-20 a good one in a difficult time.

The minister said that PTI had taken the charge of the government in a difficult time. She said PTI government had inherited Rs 1300 billion circular debt in power sector and Rs 230 billion deficit in gas sector.

Fehmia Mirza said that more development funds should be allocated for the remote areas of the country.