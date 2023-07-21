Fehmida thanks DG Health for provision of ambulance to Mach Hospital

Former Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women's Wing, social leader Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Friday thanked DG, Health Dr. Qazi Noor and MS of Mach Hospital Dr, Sajad for provision of an ambulance and medical equipment to the hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Former Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women's Wing, social leader Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Friday thanked DG, Health Dr. Qazi Noor and MS of Mach Hospital Dr, Sajad for provision of an ambulance and medical equipment to the hospital.

She said that Health officials won the hearts of the people of Mach by providing an ambulance for people of Mach, saying that the provision of medical facilities along with an ambulance would significantly reduce the difficulties of patients, especially delivery cases.

She expressed these views while talking to the media representatives after receiving the key of the ambulance provided by the Health Department from DG Health.

She said that the people of Mach were deprived of basic facilities like health and education, in this regard, she was trying day and night to solve problems so that the common man has access to this modern era of health and education in the area.

She said that for a long time, the former officials deliberately kept the people of Mach backwards, they spared no effort in depriving them of basic rights like health and education.

.

She said that she has always raised her voice on every forum for the rights of the poor and oppressed people of Mach and would continue efforts for the provision of basic facilities to them in the area.

She said that education was the basic right of every child and the secret of development was hidden in education adding that an educated Balochistan was her dream and we were working hard for it.