Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The National Commission on Status of Women, on Wednesday, launched the second National Media Fellowship (NMF) aimed at addressing issues of gender-based violence and child marriages in society and raising awareness in that regard.

The fellowship is initiated in collaboration with the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of business Administration (CEJ-IBA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to sensitize and train journalists to report gender-related issues with a gender lens and due sensitivity.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George, attended the launch ceremony as the chief guest while Chairperson NCSW National Commission of Status on Women Nilofar Bakhtiar, Representative of UNFPA Dr Luay Shabaneh, Chairperson Sindh Commission on Status of Women Nuzhat Shereen and Secretary NCSW Khawaja Imran Raza were also present.

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNFPA & CEJ-IBA initiated a media fellowship in 2022 and in the first cycle of NMF, 37 journalists were trained on the theme and they produced 162 stories in addition to 2 documentaries related to GBV, Child marriages and impact of climate on women which was published in the leading media houses across the country. The second cycle of the same will train and sensitize 40 Journalists across the country.

Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar, addressing the ceremony commended UNFPA and all the other partners of the initiative for their role in efforts for women's empowerment and realization of rights of women and children in Pakistan.

She said that 70% of married women were subjected to violence by their life partners while one in every 10 women had suffered torture at least once in their life according to a UNFPA report while child marriage was another deep-rooted issue across Pakistan.

It was observed that Police register flawed FIRs that lead to injustice to the victim and even courts could not penalize the perpetrator, she noted stressing that government, lawyers and civil society have to play an effective role in bringing an end to gender-based violence in the society.

For the first time the government took the initiative to sensitize the media on gender issues, she said and added "But we all have to stand to say enough is enough.

" She said that media persons were selected for the fellowship through a transparent and inclusive process from all areas of Pakistan and representing every segment of the media.

She urged the fellows that they will learn the dynamics of sensitive reporting as decent norms and standards of a civilized society and they must play a proactive role to combat the issue.

In connection with the Defense Day of Pakistan, She paid a glowing tribute to the armed forces of the country and said that the entire world knows that our gallant armed forces were capable of writing history with their own blood.

Dr Luay Shabaneh said "Gender-based violence, child marriage and other harmful practices are not women's issues but the issues of the society at large as the roots of these practices lie in intrinsic belief systems and social norms.

He said that UNFPA has joined hands with the media fellowship to use the power of journalism to normalize the conversation about gender-based violence and family planning at the community level so the social barriers can be addressed.

Nuzhat Shereen said that the media was sensitized about the issues of GBV and child marriages and all the cases were highlighted by the mainstream media but with the emergence of social media and a business-oriented mindset violations of ethical codes of journalism began.

She stressed on promotion of investigative reporting to highlight the issues as well as weaknesses that prevail in the system so that corrective measures could be taken. She also proposed to frame a national strategy for strengthening the overall framework and mechanism to deal with the issues of GBV and the implementation of human rights including the rights of women.

Director of Center of Excellence in Journalism IBA Amber Rahim Shamsi said that the fellowship is a remarkable opportunity to learn and unlearn, delve deep into the systems and structures underpinning GBV, polish digital and data journalism skills, and produce effective stories as documentaries, multi-media reports and investigative pieces.

For years, the CEJ has trained thousands of journalists but this fellowship is special � it is not a workshop, it is a catalyst for change, so the media can drive conversations beyond hashtags such as Justice for Rizwana, Fatima, Zainab and Noor, she added.