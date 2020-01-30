'Fellowship Programme' for mentoring budding entrepreneurs on the cards: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with British Council Pakistan has worked out a 'fellowship programme' to hone professional skills of budding entrepreneurs, qualifying for the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

The 'YES' was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth and loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 5 million would be disbursed among the youth coming up with practicable business ideas.

A formal letter of intent to formally launch the 'fellowship programme' would be signed between the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme and British Council Pakistan in next month. It was conveyed by British Council Pakistan Director Society, Sadia Rehman to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar during a meeting held here, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Discussing the modalities to finalize the 'fellowship programme', Sadia Rehman said initially a pilot project for mentoring 300 businesses would be launched which would be scaled up later.

She said the 'fellowship programme', spanning over a period of four months, was aimed at offering professional trainings to successful applicants of the 'YES' in setting up their businesses.

Usman Dar said the trainings would provide great help to the successful entrepreneurs, getting loans under the 'YES', to materialize their business plans.

"Capacity building of young entrepreneurs will be helpful in preparing them for successfully running their businesses", the SAPM added.