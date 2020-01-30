UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Fellowship Programme' For Mentoring Budding Entrepreneurs On The Cards: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:28 PM

'Fellowship Programme' for mentoring budding entrepreneurs on the cards: Usman Dar

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with British Council Pakistan has worked out a 'fellowship programme' to hone professional skills of budding entrepreneurs, qualifying for the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with British Council Pakistan has worked out a 'fellowship programme' to hone professional skills of budding entrepreneurs, qualifying for the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

The 'YES' was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth and loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 5 million would be disbursed among the youth coming up with practicable business ideas.

A formal letter of intent to formally launch the 'fellowship programme' would be signed between the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme and British Council Pakistan in next month. It was conveyed by British Council Pakistan Director Society, Sadia Rehman to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar during a meeting held here, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Discussing the modalities to finalize the 'fellowship programme', Sadia Rehman said initially a pilot project for mentoring 300 businesses would be launched which would be scaled up later.

She said the 'fellowship programme', spanning over a period of four months, was aimed at offering professional trainings to successful applicants of the 'YES' in setting up their businesses.

Usman Dar said the trainings would provide great help to the successful entrepreneurs, getting loans under the 'YES', to materialize their business plans.

"Capacity building of young entrepreneurs will be helpful in preparing them for successfully running their businesses", the SAPM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Young October From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss ways to increase trade exchange

30 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

54 minutes ago

20th Convocation of Arid Agriculture University he ..

1 minute ago

German nurse 'poisoned babies with morphine'

1 minute ago

Lavrov to Visit Venezuela Feb 7, Meet With Preside ..

1 minute ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.